Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities In Germany To Pursue Higher Education

Study in Germany.

Students aspiring to pursue higher education from Germany can check from the list of top universities as per the latest THE World University Rankings. The rankings for 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

The Technical University of Munich (TUM) has emerged as the best university in Germany as per the World University Rankings. It become Germany's flagship university of technology and was awarded the title 'University of Excellence' three times in row since the birth of Germany's Excellence Initiative.

Here are the list of top 25 universities in Germany-