The Technical University of Munich (TUM) has emerged as the best university in Germany as per the World University Rankings.

Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities In Germany To Pursue Higher Education

Students aspiring to pursue higher education from Germany can check from the list of top universities as per the latest THE World University Rankings.  The rankings for 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

The Technical University of Munich (TUM) has emerged as the best university in Germany as per the World University Rankings. It become Germany's flagship university of technology and  was awarded the title 'University of Excellence' three times in row since the birth of Germany's Excellence Initiative.  

Here are the list of top 25 universities in Germany-

  1. Technical University of Munich
  2. LMU Munich
  3. Universitat Heidelberg
  4. Humboldt University of Berlin
  5. RWTH Aachen University
  6. University of Bonn
  7. Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin
  8. University of Tubingen
  9. Free University of Berlin
  10. University of Gottingen
  11. University of Freiburg
  12. University of Hamburg
  13. Technical University of Berlin
  14. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
  15. University of Cologne
  16. TU Dresden
  17. University of Wurzburg
  18. University of Mannheim
  19. University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
  20. University of Munster
  21. Ulm University
  22. Friedrich Schiller University Jena
  23. Goethe University Frankfurt
  24. University of Potsdam
  25. Heinrich Heine University Dusseldorf
     

