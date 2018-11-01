Top Ireland Universities Woo Indian Students, Education Fairs From November 17

The university representatives will discuss admission procedures, scholarships

Ireland's top 20 universities will participate in a series of education fairs in the country to woo Indian students to their country, a top official said here on Thursday. Starting on November 17 in New Delhi, the fairs will be held over a week in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and conclude in Chennai on November 25, Senior Adviser of Education in Ireland Barry O'Driscoll said.

The university representatives will discuss admission procedures, scholarships for the 5,000-plus diverse educational programs and job prospects for Indian aspirants.

"Education in Ireland provides a platform to the intending students to have a face-to-face interaction with the university officials and get answers to all their queries pertaining to the studies and courses in Ireland, gauge their prospect and apply directly to the institutions of their choice," said Mr O'Driscoll.

Besides, qualified students can get a broader percept on the job opportunities and other prospects there after completing their education, he told the media.

Mr O'Driscoll added that Irish universities rank among the best in the world and also offer free fees schemes, scholarships, grants and bursaries for students who meet the various criteria.

After the formal opening in New Delhi, the academic fairs shall be held on November 18 (Pune), November 21 (Mumbai), November 24 (Bengaluru) and closing in Chennai the following day.

Incidentally, in June 2017, Ireland elected an Indian-origin leader with roots in Mumbai, Leo Eric Varadkar, 38, as the country's youngest-ever Prime Minister. A qualified doctor, Mr Varadkar is also Ireland's first openly gay head of government.

