Study Abroad: Top 5 Management Universities In Australia

Australia, known for its strong global reputation and educational legacy, is a preferred destination for international students. Aspiring management students can refer to the 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for guidance.

According to the ranking, the Australian National University (ANU) is in first place, and Macquarie University holds the second position.

Here is the List of Top 5 Management Universities To Study in Australia:

Australian National University

Founded in 1946, it is a public research university and a member of the Group of Eight, situated in Canberra. ANU is also a member of the International Alliance of Research Universities.

Macquarie University

Situated in Sydney, it is a public research university founded in 1964 by the New South Wales Government. The university has 45,000 students, including 10,000 international students, and 3,000 staff, all within a thriving hub of discovery.

University of Western Australia

Established in 1911, it is a public research university in the Australian state of Western Australia. Its main campus is located in Crawley, a suburb within the City of Perth local government area. UWA was founded by an act of the Parliament of Western Australia.

University of Newcastle

Located in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, it is a public university established in 1965. This university is ranked fourth.

University of South Australia

Based in South Australia, it is a public research university established in 1991. In mid-2023, it agreed to merge with the neighbouring University of Adelaide. This university is ranked fifth in the QS rankings.