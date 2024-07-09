Advertisement
Study Abroad: Top 10 Universities To Study In Africa

The University of Cape Town is ranked as the best university in Africa for studies

Study Abroad: University of the Witwatersrand is in second place.

Students who want to study in Africa can look at this list of the best universities, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings for 2024. The University of Cape Town is ranked as the best university in Africa for studies. University of the Witwatersrand is in second place.

Here are the top universities in the world to study in Africa:

University of Cape Town
Established in 1829, the University of Cape Town is a public research university in South Africa. It was founded as the South African College and gained full university status in 1918.

University of Witwatersrand
Founded in 1896, the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, is commonly known as Wits University or Wits. It is a public research university situated in the northern areas of central Johannesburg, South Africa.

Stellenbosch University
Stellenbosch University (SU) is a public research university situated in Stellenbosch, a town in the Western Cape province of South Africa. It gained full university status in 1918.

University of Johannesburg
Established on January 1, 2005, the University of Johannesburg is also known as UJ. It is a public university located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Cairo University
Established in 1908, Cairo University has 26 faculties/institutions in different scientific disciplines. The university was known as the Egyptian University from 1908 to 1940, and King Fuad I University and Fuad-al-Awwal University from 1940 to 1952. 

Other leading universities in the African region include the University of Pretoria, The American University in Cairo, University of Kwazulu-Natal in South Africa, Ain Shams University in Cairo (ASU, Cairo), and Addis Ababa University.

