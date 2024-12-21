Study Abroad: UK University Offers 30% To 100% Tuition Fee Reduction For 2025-26 Intake

Newcastle University, a public research university in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, is currently accepting applications for the VC Excellence Scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Undergraduate Scholarship



To apply, students must have applied for an undergraduate course starting in the 2025-26 academic year (September 2025 - June 2026) and hold an offer of admission before submitting a scholarship application. Applications without an offer will not be considered.

The undergraduate scholarship offers a 30% to 50% reduction in tuition fees. The application deadline is February 27, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria For Undergraduate Scholarship:

Applicants must be classified as international students for tuition fee purposes.

They must hold an offer for an eligible undergraduate program at Newcastle University's city-centre campus for the 2025/26 academic year.

A minimum academic achievement of ABB at A-level or an equivalent qualification is required.

Postgraduate Scholarship

The postgraduate scholarship provides a tuition fee reduction ranging from 50% to 100%. The application deadline is February 27, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria For Postgraduate Scholarship:

Candidates must be classified as international students for tuition fee purposes.

They must hold an offer for an eligible Master's degree program at Newcastle University's city-centre campus for the 2025/26 academic year.

Applicants must hold, or expect to achieve, a qualification equivalent to a UK upper second-class honours degree or higher.



Eligible applicants should submit their applications through the 'Scholarship Applications' section on the official website. Applications will be evaluated based on academic performance, dedication to studies, and the overall quality of the submission.