MHRD Extends Last Date To Apply For '2020 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship In The United Kingdom'

MHRD has extended the last date to apply for 2020 Commonwealth Scholarship in UK

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has extended the application date for '2020 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship in the United Kingdom'. The last date to apply for the scholarship was November 15 but the same has now been extended to December 15, 2019. The Scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK.

The scholarship is being offered for pursuing one year master's degree courses which will commence in September/October 2020. Candidate having offer of admission for academic year 2019-20/2020-21 can apply for 2020 Commonwealth Scholarship UK.

Commonwealth Master's Scholarship is offered under the following themes:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion and opportunity

Interested and eligible candidates can check details of the scholarship and apply for it on the Sakshat portal, 'proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship'.

While applying for the scholarship, applicants will have to upload a personal statement of about 500 words that summarizes the ways in which applicant's personal background has encouraged them to want to make a contribution to development in their country. The applicant will also have to submit how they would benefit their country. Other mandatory questions include objectives during the award and career plans in the 5 years following the award.

