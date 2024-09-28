Study Abroad: Rhodes Trust To Award Sixth Scholarship To Indian Students

This scholarship will now offer six seats annually to Indian scholars.
The Rhodes Trust, in collaboration with the Radhakrishnan-Rajan family, has announced the introduction of a sixth Rhodes Scholarship for Indian students. With the first recipient expected to join the University of Oxford in 2026, this scholarship will now offer six seats annually to Indian scholars.
Eligibility For Rhodes Scholarship
- Applicants must be citizens of India, holding an Indian passport or equivalent proof of citizenship
- Applicants must have completed their formal studies at an educational institution in India for a minimum of 4 out of the last 10 years and must either (i) have completed a school-leaving exam (10th or 12th standard) at a school in India, or (ii) have received, or be in the final year of, an undergraduate degree at a university in India
- For candidates pursuing a medical degree or for medical doctors who are currently pursuing or have completed their one-year internship (CRRI), the age limit is extended by one year
Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the scholarship at www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk via the scholarships tab. Applicants will need to include the following documents with their application form:
- A birth certificate confirming that the applicant meets the age criterion
- A copy of a valid passport (with translation if necessary), confirming that the applicant meets the citizenship criteria
- An official transcript from the college or university at which the applicant is studying or has studied, showing grades achieved to date
- If the applicant is neither a graduate of a university in India nor in the final year of undergraduate study at a university in India, they must provide evidence of formal study at an educational institution in India for at least 4 out of the last 10 years as of the date of application, and completion of a school-leaving exam at a school in India (10th or 12th grade)
- A full curriculum vitae (CV) that includes details about academic qualifications, prizes, scholarships, positions of leadership, employment, involvement in student, voluntary, community, or political activities, and any cultural, musical, or sporting accomplishments
- A head-and-shoulders color photograph (jpg format)
- A personal statement of no more than 1,000 words