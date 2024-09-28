Study Abroad: Rhodes Trust To Award Sixth Scholarship To Indian Students

The Rhodes Trust, in collaboration with the Radhakrishnan-Rajan family, has announced the introduction of a sixth Rhodes Scholarship for Indian students. With the first recipient expected to join the University of Oxford in 2026, this scholarship will now offer six seats annually to Indian scholars.

Eligibility For Rhodes Scholarship

Applicants must be citizens of India, holding an Indian passport or equivalent proof of citizenship

Applicants must have completed their formal studies at an educational institution in India for a minimum of 4 out of the last 10 years and must either (i) have completed a school-leaving exam (10th or 12th standard) at a school in India, or (ii) have received, or be in the final year of, an undergraduate degree at a university in India

For candidates pursuing a medical degree or for medical doctors who are currently pursuing or have completed their one-year internship (CRRI), the age limit is extended by one year

Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the scholarship at www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk via the scholarships tab. Applicants will need to include the following documents with their application form:

A birth certificate confirming that the applicant meets the age criterion

A copy of a valid passport (with translation if necessary), confirming that the applicant meets the citizenship criteria

An official transcript from the college or university at which the applicant is studying or has studied, showing grades achieved to date