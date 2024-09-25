Advertisement

Study Abroad: Points To Consider Before Approaching Consultancies

Study Abroad: Some consultancies engage in visa fraud by offering fake visa papers in exchange for money.

Read Time: 2 mins
Beware of consultancies that suggest forging documents to secure admission.

Studying abroad can be challenging for those unfamiliar with the process, often leading them to seek help from consultancies or agents. While many consultancies offer valuable support, it's crucial to approach this step with caution, as some agents may engage in fraudulent activities. To avoid scams and ensure a smooth journey toward international education, students should keep several factors in mind before choosing a consultancy.

Check Reviews

Before approaching any consultancy, it is essential to research their reputation. Students should look for online reviews and seek feedback from people who have used the consultancy's services. Offline feedback from acquaintances or university forums can also provide valuable insights.

Background Check

It is equally important to verify the consultancy's legitimacy. Ensure they have a physical office and have been in operation for a reasonable period. A long-standing presence is often a sign of trustworthiness. Visit their official premises to confirm their claims.

Visa Fraud

Some consultancies engage in visa fraud by offering fake visa papers in exchange for money. It's important to understand that only embassies and consulates are authorised to issue visas and passports. Consultancies can guide you in approaching these institutions but do not directly issue any legal documents.

Document Forgery

Beware of consultancies that suggest forging documents to secure admission. Not only is this illegal, but it can also lead to serious consequences, such as permanent bans from the country or deportation if discovered.

Fee Fraud

Be cautious of consultancies that offer to pay fees at a discounted rate or demand payments under the guise of international student tariffs. In some cases, these fees are paid using stolen credit cards, which can lead to further complications for the student.

