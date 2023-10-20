Study Abroad: Norway Gives Option To Learn Cutting-Edge Technologies

Norway is a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe.

Norway is a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe. The region is bestowed with excellent scenic beauty in the form of forest-covered hills, mountains, deep fjords and urban parks. For international students, the country not only acts as a destination for studying abroad, but also prepares them for supporting their finance from an early age. As per the official website of Study in Norway, many international students hold part-time jobs when studying in the country as a practice to support their expenses.

Higher education institutions equipped with modern facilities

The higher education institutions in the country are well equipped with modern facilities, ground-breaking research in several fields and cutting-edge technologies. With hands-on learning experiences, the institutes here prepare the students for a bright future.

High cost of studying

Norway is a high-cost country, so the students would require enough money to cover the living costs while staying there. The Norwegian government sponsors the tuition fees for all European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA) students studying at public universities in the country. However, the government does not provide any individual scholarships to cover living costs of students. In most cases, the students have to find other ways of financing their studies. However, there are a few other foundations or schemes that offer scholarships to degree students and scholarships to exchange students, including PhD.

Students follow active passion outside classroom

Work-life balance is sacred in Norway, and this balance is also reflected in student life. Outside of the classroom the students will find associations for any activity, allowing them to enjoy an active lifestyle.

Flexible work permit

After graduating in Norway students can stay and look for work for up to one year in an attractive labor market with low unemployment with high salaries. With a valid study permit, the students can also work part time while studying.

Knowing the local language is essential

For courses where the language of instruction is Norwegian, students are required to be proficient tin the Nordic language.