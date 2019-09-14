MHRD Invites Application For '2020 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship'

MHRD has invited application for 2020 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited application from Indian nationals for '2020 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship tenable in United Kingdom'. The scholarship will be provided by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK to Indian students for pursuing one year Master's degree courses which will commence in September/October 2020.

The applicant must be a Citizen and permanent Resident of India. The applicant should be available to start his/her academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September/October 2020 and should have completed or is expected to complete his/her Bachelor Degree by October 2020.

The applicant must not be able to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship. (Candidates are compulsorily required to sign a declaration that they do not have access to sufficient funds to study in /he UK).

Candidates who have already been abroad for studies/training/ specialization either on scholarships or on their own, for a period exceeding six months are eligible to apply only if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years as on 'date' after returning from abroad.

Candidates who wish to apply for this scholarship will have to apply on the MHRD Sakshat portal (proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/). The portal will be active from October 1 to November 15, 2019. Applicants will also have to apply on the CSC's Online Application System (OAS). The CSC OAS is already active and will remain active till October 30, 2019.

The Commonwealth Scholarship will be awarded for studies on any of the following themes:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion and opportunity

MHRD will nominate 39 candidates from the applications received. CSC will notify MHRD of the candidates selected for scholarship.

