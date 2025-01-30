Is Internship Necessary While Studying In US? Know How To Find Paid Jobs

The number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States is increasing every year. For many of them, securing an internship is a crucial step in their academic and professional journey. Internships not only provide financial support but also help students gain industry experience and build professional connections. In some programmes, internships are mandatory as part of the curriculum, making it essential for students to understand how to find suitable opportunities.

Why Are Internships Important?

Internships serve multiple purposes for students in the US. Some academic programmes require them as a compulsory component to ensure students gain practical knowledge in their field. Additionally, internships offer valuable networking opportunities, allowing students to connect with industry professionals and gain insights from experienced mentors. In some cases, an internship can even lead to a full-time job offer.

Visa Requirements For Internships

Before applying for an internship, students on an F-1 visa-which is the most common visa for Indian students-must be aware of work regulations. Generally, F-1 visa holders do not require additional paperwork to undertake paid or unpaid internships. However, they are allowed to work only 20 hours per week during the academic term, with some exceptions based on university policies and specific visa conditions.

How To Find A Well Paid Internship in the US

Research and Shortlist Companies

Identify companies that align with your career goals.

Seek recommendations from professors and seniors who can guide you in selecting the right organisations.

Prepare a Strong Resume

Highlight academic achievements, relevant skills, and any previous work experience.

Design your resume to the specific field or company you are applying to.

Apply Online

Visit the official websites of shortlisted companies and check for internship openings.

Use professional networking and job portals such as LinkedIn, Internships.com, Indeed.com, Internmatch.com, YouTern, and Idealist to explore more opportunities.

By following these steps, Indian students in the US can increase their chances of securing a good intern jobs, which can significantly boost their career prospects.