Study Abroad: Indian Students Can Now Apply Online For Poland Visas

The Embassy of Poland has launched a new system for submitting study visa applications. Students applying for student visas to Poland must register through the e-consulate system.

There are two Polish consulates in India: one in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

Polish Consulate In New Delhi

The area covered by this office includes Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi (NCR), Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttaranchal, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Polish Consulate In Mumbai

The area covered by this office includes Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Goa. Union Territories covered are Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Starting from 26 June 2024, all employment visa applications must also be registered through the e-consulate system.

Types of Visas In Poland

Airport Transit Schengen Visa (A-Type)

This type of visa is required if you plan to pass through an international transit area of a Schengen airport while traveling with a passport from one of these states: Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sri Lanka.

Schengen Visa (C-Type)



This type of visa is required if you plan to stay in Poland or other Schengen countries for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period.

National Visa (D-Type)

This visa is required if you want to stay in Poland for more than 90 days. The validity of a national visa is one year and cannot be extended.