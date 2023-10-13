Study Abroad: Explore Universities In Germany For Free Of Cost Education

Study Abroad in Germany

Germany offers world-class education with exciting urban life that is surrounded by beautiful landscapes. With over 400 institutions of higher education, the universities in the country score high in international rankings.

Many of the universities in Germany offer English-taught study programmes. These universities may also offer education for free to student on certain conditions. For aspirants who wish to stay and work in Germany after graduation, there is a provision for deduction of previous tuition fees from their income tax.

Immense opportunities

Germany is a large economy with countless opportunities for foreign graduates. Unlike many other European nations, the economy in this country is not centered around one or two specific locations. Industrial hubs are distributed across the country. For instance, Hamburg is home to trade and media companies. Munich and Stuttgart are strong in automotive and manufacturing, Frankfurt is the leading financial capital.

Knowing the German language is must

Speaking German is almost always a prerequisite especially for entry-level jobs. The common exceptions are jobs in tech/IT and jobs at internationally oriented startups.

Affordable living cost

Living costs in Germany are relatively modest as against other Western European nations. On average, students can get by on 800 euros per month.

