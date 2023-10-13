Study Abroad: Explore Universities In Germany For Free Of Cost Education

For aspirants who wish to stay and work in Germany after graduation, there is a provision for deduction of previous tuition fees from their income tax.

Germany offers world-class education with exciting urban life that is surrounded by beautiful landscapes. With over 400 institutions of higher education, the universities in the country score high in international rankings.

Many of the universities in Germany offer English-taught study programmes. These universities may also offer education for free to student on certain conditions. For aspirants who wish to stay and work in Germany after graduation, there is a provision for deduction of previous tuition fees from their income tax.

Immense opportunities
Germany is a large economy with countless opportunities for foreign graduates. Unlike many other European nations, the economy in this country is not centered around one or two specific locations. Industrial hubs are distributed across the country. For instance, Hamburg is home to trade and media companies. Munich and Stuttgart are strong in automotive and manufacturing, Frankfurt is the leading financial capital. 

Knowing the German language is must
Speaking German is almost always a prerequisite especially for entry-level jobs. The common exceptions are jobs in tech/IT and jobs at internationally oriented startups.

Affordable living cost
Living costs in Germany are relatively modest as against other Western European nations. On average, students can get by on 800 euros per month. 

Following  are some of the universities in Germany
Aalen University
Berlin International University of Applied Sciences
Berlin School of Economics and Law
Bielefeld University
Bremerhaven University of Applied Sciences
Clausthal University of Technology
Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences
 Deggendorf Institute of Technology 
Dortmund University of Applied Sciences and Arts 
Dresden International University (DIU)
 Dresden University of Applied Sciences 
EBS Universität für Wirtschaft und Recht 
ESCP Business School
ESMT Berlin 
Esslingen University of Applied Sciences 
EU Business School
Europa-Universität Flensburg
University of Rostock 
University of Stuttgart 
University of Tübingen 
University of Würzburg 
WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management 
XU Exponential University of Applied Sciences
Universität zu Lübeck 
University of Applied Sciences Bremen
 University of Augsburg
 University of Bamberg
 University of Bonn 
University of Bremen
 University of Cologne 
University of Duisburg-Essen University of Freiburg

