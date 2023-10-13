Study Abroad: Explore Universities In Germany For Free Of Cost Education

New Delhi:
Germany offers world-class education with exciting urban life that is surrounded by beautiful landscapes. With over 400 institutions of higher education, the universities in the country score high in international rankings.
Many of the universities in Germany offer English-taught study programmes. These universities may also offer education for free to student on certain conditions. For aspirants who wish to stay and work in Germany after graduation, there is a provision for deduction of previous tuition fees from their income tax.
Immense opportunities
Germany is a large economy with countless opportunities for foreign graduates. Unlike many other European nations, the economy in this country is not centered around one or two specific locations. Industrial hubs are distributed across the country. For instance, Hamburg is home to trade and media companies. Munich and Stuttgart are strong in automotive and manufacturing, Frankfurt is the leading financial capital.
Knowing the German language is must
Speaking German is almost always a prerequisite especially for entry-level jobs. The common exceptions are jobs in tech/IT and jobs at internationally oriented startups.
Affordable living cost
Living costs in Germany are relatively modest as against other Western European nations. On average, students can get by on 800 euros per month.
Following are some of the universities in Germany
Aalen University
Berlin International University of Applied Sciences
Berlin School of Economics and Law
Bielefeld University
Bremerhaven University of Applied Sciences
Clausthal University of Technology
Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences
Deggendorf Institute of Technology
Dortmund University of Applied Sciences and Arts
Dresden International University (DIU)
Dresden University of Applied Sciences
EBS Universität für Wirtschaft und Recht
ESCP Business School
ESMT Berlin
Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
EU Business School
Europa-Universität Flensburg
University of Rostock
University of Stuttgart
University of Tübingen
University of Würzburg
WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management
XU Exponential University of Applied Sciences
Universität zu Lübeck
University of Applied Sciences Bremen
University of Augsburg
University of Bamberg
University of Bonn
University of Bremen
University of Cologne
University of Duisburg-Essen University of Freiburg