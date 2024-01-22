Study Abroad: Explore Top Scholarships To Pursue Education In US

Top destinations for Indian students: UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, UAE, and Germany.

Access to specialised curricula and research options can significantly elevate a student's academic journey. Several prestigious universities worldwide extend scholarships to deserving students for higher education. As students aspire to pursue studies overseas, they aim to tap into cutting-edge facilities, diverse teaching methodologies, and global expertise. The international exposure gained through education abroad is highly valued by employers globally, enhancing qualities such as employability, flexibility, resilience, and global awareness.

In 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs reported that over 13 lakh Indian students were enrolled in educational institutions across 79 countries. Prominent destinations for Indian students included the United Kingdom, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, UAE, and Germany. To foster educational and diplomatic ties, governments globally offer scholarships to students from other nations.

India-USA educational ties

Facilitating academic guidance, fellowship support, and cross-cultural academic dialogue, the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) serves as a pivotal platform for collaboration between the United States and India. This engagement extends to civil society through lectures and e-enabled communication platforms.

For Indian students aspiring to study in the USA, several scholarships are noteworthy:

Fulbright Foreign Student programme: Widely recognized as a prestigious government-funded initiative, this scholarship provides opportunities for international graduate students, young professionals, and artists to pursue studies in the US for a year or more.

Hubert Humphrey Fellowship programme: Tailored for international professionals with substantial experience, this non-degree scholarship supports a 10-month academic study in the US, allowing participants to enhance their knowledge across various institutions.

Additional Scholarships for Indian Students: A spectrum of Opportunities

Tata Scholarships for Cornell University: Designed for Indian undergraduate students admitted to Cornell University, this scholarship offers financial assistance.

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation scholarships: These scholarships provide prizes and monetary support for young Indians acquiring diverse skills domestically and internationally.

AAUW International fellowships: Offered by the American Association of University Women, this fellowship supports female students pursuing full-time graduate or postdoctoral degrees in the US.

Rotary Peace fellowship: The Rotary Foundation extends fellowships for master's and certificate programs at prestigious colleges.

Scholarships for Asian Students: Bridging continents

East-West Center scholarships and fellowships: Providing funding for international students from the Asia-Pacific region, these scholarships enable studies at selected institutions in the United States.

Japan-United States Friendship Commission: This collaborative effort between Japan and the US offers grant programs for Japanese students studying in the US and vice versa.

Wesleyan Freeman Asian Scholarship programme: Awarding scholarships to outstanding Asian students, this program covers tuition and student fees, enabling them to study at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, USA.

Timely and accurate information on scholarship and fellowship opportunities acts as a crucial gateway for students navigating the landscape of studying abroad.