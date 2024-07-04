Denmark University Offers Scholarships Up To Rs 13 Lakh For Master's Degree

Aarhus University in Denmark is offering scholarships to meritorious students from regions outside Europe for Master's degree programmes. The application deadline is September 15, 2024. To qualify, applicants must hold English proficiency scores from TOEFL, IELTS, or Cambridge English exams, with minimum scores of IELTS: 6.5, TOEFL (iBT): 83, or Cambridge English Qualifications: 180.

Those who have completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree at universities in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, or the USA are exempt from these test scores.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a relevant Bachelor's degree equivalent to Danish standards in both level and duration and fulfil specific requirements for their selected courses, including language proficiency. Candidates can take additional courses to meet admission criteria before, during, or after completing their Bachelor's degree.

Application Process:

Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by providing detailed information on previous education, entering contact and personal details, selecting the desired programme, and uploading necessary documents such as transcripts, test scores, and diplomas on the official website.

Once submitted, applications cannot be corrected, but additional documentation may be uploaded upon request from the university. These scholarships are specifically for Master's degree programmes and are open to applicants liable to pay tuition fees, excluding students from the EU/EEA/Switzerland. For further details and application instructions, interested candidates should visit Aarhus University's website.

Rankings

Aarhus University (AU) is distinguished by its exceptional research quality and degree programs. It also excels in global rankings, holding the 45th position in the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings. Additionally, AU holds the 144th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025.