Considering Pursuing Education In Russia? Explore Top 5 Universities

For students considering pursuing higher education in Russia, the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings offer valuable insights into the top institutions in the country. Here are the top 10 universities in Russia for international students:

Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU)

Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), ranked 94th globally by the QS World University Rankings 2025, is Russia's oldest and most prestigious university. The university offers a broad spectrum of programmes in fields such as engineering, physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, computer science, economics, history, and philosophy.

Bauman Moscow State Technical University

Bauman Moscow State Technical University, ranked 298, is renowned for its engineering and technology programmes. Located in downtown Moscow, it offers diverse courses in mechanical, electrical, aerospace, civil engineering, computer science, robotics, biomedical engineering, material sciences, nuclear engineering, and automotive engineering.

RUDN University

RUDN University, ranked 316th, attracts students from over 150 countries. It offers 117 bachelor's degree programmes and translation certificates in twelve languages. Key disciplines include international relations, medicine, engineering, economics, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, business administration, and law.

Saint Petersburg State University

Ranked 365th globally in the QS 2025 rankings, this university excels in humanities, social sciences, and scientific disciplines. It offers 10 double-degree options and 24 master's programs in languages such as English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian, covering over 490 bachelor's, master's, and PhD programmes.

Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University

Ranked 401st, Kazan Federal University is engaged in various forms of international cooperation with 245 partners from 58 countries. The university offers degree programmes at the bachelor's, master's, and PhD levels, including English-taught programmes.