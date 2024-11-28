Australian University Offers Scholarships Covering Tuition Fees To International Students

Study Abroad: RMIT University, Australia, is offering Foundation Academic Scholarships valued at AU $ 5,000 (approximately Rs 2.74 lakh) to support international students in covering their tuition costs. A total of 25 scholarships will be awarded for the first semester of 2025, with applications closing on January 31, 2025.

In an official statement, the university clarified, "The total value of the scholarship is AU$5,000, one-off payment towards future tuition fee to be paid after the first census date into the student's university account."

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Hold an offer letter for the Foundation Studies program starting in February 2025.

Be a new international student with a current or pending student visa.

Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the scholarship.

Current Foundation Studies students are not eligible to apply.

Application Process

Select an eligible programme.

Apply to RMIT University.

Complete and submit the EOI form for the scholarship.

For further details and application guidelines, visit RMIT University's official website.