Australian University Offers Scholarships Covering Tuition Fees To International Students

Study Abroad: A total of 25 scholarships will be awarded for the first semester of 2025. The deadline for application submission is January 31.

Study in Australia: Applicants must have an offer for the Foundation Studies programme starting Feb 2025.

Study Abroad: RMIT University, Australia,  is offering Foundation Academic Scholarships valued at AU $ 5,000 (approximately Rs 2.74 lakh) to support international students in covering their tuition costs. A total of 25 scholarships will be awarded for the first semester of 2025, with applications closing on January 31, 2025.

In an official statement, the university clarified, "The total value of the scholarship is AU$5,000, one-off payment towards future tuition fee to be paid after the first census date into the student's university account."

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Hold an offer letter for the Foundation Studies program starting in February 2025.
  • Be a new international student with a current or pending student visa.
  • Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the scholarship.
  • Current Foundation Studies students are not eligible to apply.

Application Process

  • Select an eligible programme.
  • Apply to RMIT University.
  • Complete and submit the EOI form for the scholarship.

For further details and application guidelines, visit RMIT University's official website.

