Study Abroad: Australian University Offers Fellowships Worth Rs 4 Crore

The University of Melbourne is a public research university located in Melbourne, Australia. It was founded in 1853 and is Australia's second oldest university. The following are the scholarships or fellowships that can be availed by the aspirants who wish to pursue higher education from this university.

Association of Commonwealth Universities: Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships

The scholarship was launched in 2018 to provide opportunities to study for a two-year Master's degree in unique environments across the globe. The funding is open for both domestic and international students. The last date to apply for the scholarship is January 15, 2024. The benefits of the scholarship will include fully funded tuition fees, living expenses allowances for the duration of the award, return economy flights to the host country, and research support grant subject to approval.

Jacobs Foundation: Research Fellowships

The fellowship are a globally competitive programme for early and mid-career researchers from all scholarly disciplines. The researchers that aim at improving the development and living conditions of children and youth are eligible to avail this fellowship. The funds from this fellowships are awarded directly to the institution and may be used over a three-year period by the fellow to partially cover their salary and for any activity supporting their research. The last date to apply for the research fellowship is January 15, 2024. The scholarship will cover benefits between AUD 225,000 - AUD

600,000. The maximum duration of the fellowship grants is 3 years.

ETH Zurich: Branco Weiss Fellowships

The Branco Weiss Fellowship is a postdoctoral program for exceptionally qualified young researchers. The fellowship consists of a personal research grant that enables the fellows to work on their projects anywhere in the world for up to five years. The fellowship is designed to support postdoctoral researchers after their PhD and before their first faculty appointment. The last date to apply for the fellowship is January 15, 2024. The total value of the fellowship is up to AUD 750,000.