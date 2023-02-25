Students Opt For This Attire, Not Gowns, At Delhi University Convocation

Clad in traditional Indian attire and accessorised with an angavastra, hundreds of graduating students at Delhi University received their degrees on the 99th convocation of the varsity.

Delhi University had earlier asked students to wear traditional Indian clothes and not western attire during the graduation ceremony, in a salute to "Indian culture." A total of 170 students – 51 boys and 119 girls – were awarded medals and prizes at the function.

A stall for stoles was set up at the convocation hall at the Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex. Students were seen buying stoles, priced at 710 each, and available in three colours.

Students completing their undergraduate degree were seen wearing yellow, post-graduate students wore turquoise, and PhD scholars donned red stoles, according to university officials. They were allowed to decide the rest of their attire.

"I am elated. It is a very joyous moment to be awarded a gold medal in the 99th convocation. It is a very crucial moment," said Navneet Kaur, a Miranda House student who topped BSc Mathematics.

"I never understood the reason for wearing those gowns. We have our own culture and we should take things from that. I am happy the university has done this," she added.

At the convocation, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh awarded digital degrees to 1,57,290 undergraduate and postgraduate students — 54.7 per cent girls and 45.3 per cent boys – with the click of a button.

Radhika, a research scholar, said, "My parents are here with me. I want to gift them this stole as a memory. I wanted to gift them something." The varsity had decided to give up the robes to adopt a dress "inspired by Indian culture," said a university official.

The varsity broke its previous record and awarded 910 PhD degrees – the highest ever -- this year. It awarded 802 PhD degrees last year.

Of 910 students who got these PhDs, 512 were female and 398 were male.

Four students were awarded medals by President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 99th annual convocation of the University of Delhi. https://t.co/piIxTs8Rwrpic.twitter.com/nNfiV5WczG — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2023

Among these four was Medha Chauhan who was awarded Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal.

Aswathy MU was awarded the President's Gold Medal for MSc Nursing. Payal Kajla was awarded the President's Silver Medal in BSc(Hons) Nursing as well as Shraddha Vishwanathan Award for BSc(Hons) Nursing.

Tanish Soni was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal in Arts Stream by the President.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)