Statistics Day Tomorrow; Government To Release National Indicator Framework Handbook

Government will celebrate Statistics day on June 29

Government of India will celebrate June 29 as the Statistics day and to mark the occasion will release the handbook of National Indicator Framework (NIF). NIF, which has been developed by Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI), will be utilised to measure the progress of the 'Sustainable Development Goals' and associated targets at the national level. NIF will also provide appropriate directions to the policy makers and bodies responsible for implementation of various schemes and programs.

An entire day dedicated to Statistics indicates the importance of Statistics in everyday life. Statistics Day is aimed at sensitizing the public about how Statistics helps in shaping and framing policies. June 29, which is the birth date of Professor P C Mahalanobis, was selected to celebrate Statistics Day in recognition of his invaluable contribution in establishing the National Statistical System.

The theme of Statistics Day, 2019 is "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)". The theme has been chosen for intensive and focused discussions towards filling the data gaps and improvement of timelines/quality in SDGs.

To celebrate, an event is jointly being held by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) and Indian Statistical Institute. The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan and will be chaired by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation and Ministry of Planning, Rao Inderjit Singh.

On this occasion, the winner of Prof. C.R. Rao Award 2019 for notable contribution in the field of Statistics will be felicitated. Winners of the 'On the Spot Essay Writing Competition' for Post Graduate Students on the subject relevant to Statistics organized at All India level will also be felicitated.

Field offices of National Statistical Office, State Governments and Universities/Departments will be organizing Seminars, Conferences, Debates, Quiz Programs, Lectures, Essay Competitions, etc.to mark the Statistics Day-2019.

Mr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and President, Council of Indian Statistical Institute, Mr. Pravin Srivastava, Chief Statistician of India-cum-Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation along with senior officers of Central/ State Governments and other stakeholders will also be present on the occasion.

In his remarks, Chief Statistician of India & Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Pravin Srivastava recalled the contributions of Prof. P. C. Mahalanobis.

He said, "Prof. Mahalanobis is fondly remembered as the Father of Statistical System in the country. He had set up Indian Statistical Institute at Kolkata in 1931 for research and training in Statistics. Central Statistical Organization (CSO) and National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO), the pillars of official statistics, were conceived and envisioned by him. Celebration of Statistics Day in his memory is a source of inspiration for statisticians of the present day."

