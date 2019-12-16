Statistics Ministry Announces Essay Competition In February

Statistics Day (June 29): Statistics Ministry to conduct essay competition for PG students

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation would conduct 'On the Spot Essay Writing Competition 2020' as a part of the celebration of Statistics Day, which is held every year on June 29. The competition, scheduled to be held on February 23, would be held for essay writing on subjects relevant to Statistics. Postgraduate students are eligible to participate in the competition, for which they have to register first.

Applications have to submitted offline in two copies through Head of the Department of the College/ University/ Institute to the Deputy Director, Training Unit, National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, 3rd Floor, Wing-C, Pushpa Bhawan, Madangir Road, New Delhi-110062 through ordinary/ speed post. The last date for the applications to reach the concerned office is January 20.

Candidates would be given two topics on the spot and have to write an essay on one of them in about 5000 words. They will be allowed 3 hours.

Candidates will be asked through a separate communication to come to the nearest Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of National Statistical Office (NSO) for writing the essay.

The winners of the competition would be announced on Statistics Day (June 29, 2020). The first position carries a cash prize of Rs 15,000. The second and third winner would receive Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Consolation prize of Rs 5000 each would be given to 5 candidates.

