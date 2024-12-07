State Bank Of India Recruiting Junior Associates, Check Details To Apply



The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification about the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) for Ladakh UT including Leh and Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle). Candidates interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of SBI to fill the application forms. The online registration for the recruitment process will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 27, 2024. The deadline to make the payment of fees is also scheduled for December 27, 2024.

The application forms are hosted on the official website sbi.co.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled tentatively for the month of January 2025, while the main examination will be held tentatively for the month of February 2025.

As per the official notification, the candidates applying for vacancies should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking and understanding in the specified opted local language of the Ladakh UT. The list of languages are Urdu, Ladakhi and Bhoti (Bodhi).



Candidates are shortlisted based on Preliminary and Main exam conducted in online mode and test of specified opted local language.

The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Applicants who produce Class 10 or 12 mark sheet/ certificate showing the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language proficiency test.

Candidates applying for the post should not be below 20 years of age and above 28 years as on April 1, 2024. They should not have been born earlier 02.04.1996 and not later 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive).