SSC Multitasking Staff And Havaldar Result 2026 Out For 7948 Posts: Download PDF Here

SSC MTS Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam can download the result PDF from the official website. The exams were conducted from February 4 to 20, 2026. A total of 8,04,633 candidates appeared in the exam. The recruitment aimed to fill 7948 posts of MTS and Havaldar. The SSC has also released cut-off marks with the results.

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2026 PDF?

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Result" button.

Three links for the result PDF will appear on the screen.

Open PDFs and search the name or roll number of a candidate.

If a candidate's name appears in the list, it means he/she is qualified for the next stage.

Download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links To Download PDFs:

Link 1

Link 2

Link 3

Details Mentioned in SSC MTS Havaldar Result PDF

The result PDF contains the details of the shortlisted candidates. The following are the details mentioned:

Name of the Commission

Examination Name

Roll number

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Name of the Category

What's Next After SSC MTS and Havaldar Results?

Candidates who clear the CBT exam can proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process. The selection process is different for MTS and Havaldar posts. Candidates who qualified in the MTS exam will have to appear for document verification. They have to carry original documents in this round.

The next stage for Havaladar posts will be PET and PST. Candidates need to appear for the running tests and physical measurements in PET and PST.