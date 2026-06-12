SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026: Preference Submission Process Begins

SSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the Option-cum-Preference submission process for candidates who appeared in Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination. Eligible candidates can now submit their preferences through the official SSC website from June 10, 2026, at 5 PM. The facility will remain available until June 14, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the process within the given timeline, as no extension or additional opportunity will be provided after the deadline.

What is Option-cum-Preference in SSC JE Recruitment 2026?

The Option-cum-Preference stage is a mandatory part of the SSC JE Recruitment 2026 final selection process. Candidates indicate their preferred departments and organizations for appointment.

The final allocation of posts is based on merit-cum-preference. This means that a candidate's rank in the merit list and the preferences submitted by them are both considered during the final selection and posting process.

Candidates who do not submit their Option-cum-Preference within the specified dates will not be considered for the final merit list or final selection.

How to Submit Option-cum-Preference?

Visit the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in.

Log in and access the "My Application" section.

Select the preferred posts and organizations based on the available vacancies.

Submit it.

SSC will send a confirmation email to the registered email address.

The Commission has clearly stated that physical submission of preferences will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Candidates can modify or revise their preferences multiple times during the submission window. However, the last submission made before the deadline will be considered final. It is important to click the "Submit" button after entering preferences to ensure the process is completed successfully.

PwBD candidates should select only those posts that are suitable for their disability category as mentioned in the examination notice. Candidates choosing posts in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) must ensure they meet the required physical and medical standards before submitting their preferences.