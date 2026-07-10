SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Merit List PDF Here

The SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2026 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2025 can now check their selection status by downloading the merit list PDF from the official website, ssc.gov.in. The final result has been released under the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA). It is based on candidates' performance in Paper 1 and Paper 2, along with the option-cum-preference submitted during the recruitment process.

SSC JE Final Result 2026

The SSC JE Final Result 2026 includes the names and roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally recommended for appointment. A total of 11,052 candidates who submitted their post preferences were considered during the allocation process.

The Commission has recommended 1,731 candidates against the final vacancies announced for the recruitment. The merit list has been prepared after reviewing objections raised against the Paper 2 answer key. SSC evaluated candidates using the final answer key, while normalized scores from both examination papers were used to prepare the final merit list.

How to Download SSC JE Final Result 2026 PDF?

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" tab available on the homepage.

Select the "JE (Junior Engineer)" section.

Click on the link titled "SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2026".

The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on your mobile PDF viewer) and enter your Roll Number or Name to check your selection status.

What Happens After SSC JE Final Result 2026?

Shortlisted candidates have to participate in the next stages of the recruitment process, including the Sliding Mechanism and Identity Verification (IV) as scheduled by the Commission.

Candidates can exercise their FIX or FLOAT option for department allocation. Those who fail to complete identity verification or participate in the scheduled process may lose the opportunity for further allocation. SSC is also expected to release the Final Answer Key and individual marks of both selected and non-selected candidates soon.