SSC Exam Cancelled? Aspirants Allege Glitches, Chairman Responds

SSC Exam Issues 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, being conducted across the country today, witnessed disruptions at several centres, leaving thousands of aspirants distressed.

At multiple exam centres, candidates were denied entry despite arriving on time. In Gurugram, students claimed they faced severe server-related issues, forcing them to wait outside the venue. Some even raised slogans against the mismanagement.

Similar reports were received from Jammu where today's exam was abruptly cancelled, with authorities citing "technical reasons". In Jaipur, examinations could not be conducted at one centre and police personnel were deployed to manage the situation.

Speaking to NDTV, SSC Chairman, S Gopalakrishnan said, "The exam was held across 227 centres today, and everything went smoothly in 215 of them. However, in one major centre in Gurgaon, we faced issues including mismanagement and some technical glitches. Problems like outdated devices not functioning at the last moment led us to drop that centre for the CGL exam. We have assured that new centres in NCR, Delhi will be allotted within the next 10 days. This specifically concerns the MM centre in Gurgaon."

He further explained that in places like Jammu, minor technical issues occurred. "When you keep adding new features, some errors do appear. But if 215 centres function properly and only 12 face issues, the core problem lies with the management of those centres - where outdated networks, switches, and machines are being used."

On exam cancellations, the chairman clarified, "An official cancellation notice can only be issued by the SSC, not by individual centres."

The chairman assured he plans to solve the issues and aims to bring a fair conduct of exams alongside ensuring students do not cheat. He also mentioned that issues like "Mouth-hanging, dirty question, wrong question" are not there this time.

NDTV spoke to Abhinav, a candidate from the first shift of the SSC CGL exam, about the difficulties he faced. Abhinav said, "My exam centre was initially Dhanwad, but when I checked the official site for the admit card two days before the exam, it had changed to Bukaro. I was fine with it since it was within walking distance from my home. However, during the exam, the screen kept going blank, and even after logging in again, it happened around 8-10 times."

"Because of the server issues and the delay in the next shift, all three shifts at the centre were cancelled," he added.

This is not the first time SSC exams have faced irregularities. Earlier, the SSC Stenographer examination also experienced glitches. Moreover, during SSC Phase 13, large-scale discrepancies led to protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Following the agitation, the commission had to conduct the exam again for nearly 60,000 students.

SSC had earlier assured candidates that no such issues would occur during the CGL exam.