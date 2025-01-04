SSC Combined Hindi Translator Recruitment 2024 Vacancies List Out, Check Details

SSC Junior Hindi Translator Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the vacancy details for the SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2024. Candidates can view the tentative vacancy list by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator Recruitment 2024: Steps To Download Vacancy List

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Vacancies for Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024" on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a PDF

Step 4: Check the vacancies

Step 5: Save the PDF for future use

A total of 320 Hindi Translator vacancies will be filled across various ministries and departments. These recruitments will be for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator. Among these, 177 positions are reserved for unreserved category candidates, 46 for SC, 24 for ST, 50 for OBC, and 23 for EWS candidates. While the initial notification mentioned approximately 312 vacancies, this figure has now been revised to 320.

SSC JHT 2024 Exam Pattern

The SSC JHT exam consists of two papers: Paper I and Paper II. All questions in Paper I are objective. The exam is conducted in a computer-based test mode, comprising a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

All questions in Paper II are subjective. This descriptive exam carries a total of 200 marks and includes questions on translation and essay writing. The question paper is presented in both Hindi and English languages.