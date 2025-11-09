SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

SSC CHSL Exam Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 examination 2025 admit card today, November 9, 2025. Candidates can login and download the admit card on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in. The examination will be held on November 12, 2025.

Download Link - "SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025 Admit Card Download Link"

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit card" and then "Login".

Enter your registration number and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for taking it to the exam centre.

The SSC Tier 1 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

The tier 1 examination will be conducted in four shifts: