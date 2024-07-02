SRMJEE 2024 Counselling Registration Opens, Seat Allotment Results On July 7

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has initiated the choice filling process for the phase 2 of SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE 2024). Those meeting the eligibility criteria can register themselves for counselling by visiting the official website, srmist.edu.in.

After the release of merit lists and cutoffs, eligible candidates have been invited to participate in the counselling process for SRMJEEE 2024, which will be conducted in two phases.

To register for SRMJEEE 2024 counselling, candidates need to submit their preferences online by July 2. The result of seat allotment for SRMJEEE phase 2 will be announced on July 7 via the official portal. Candidates who have registered for counselling are required to log in using their application number and date of birth to access the SRMJEEE phase 2 seat allotment result 2024.

Candidates are required to complete the payment of SRMJEEE Phase 2 counselling fee by July 10. The SRMJEEE 2024 phase 2 exam took place from June 21 to June 23 in an online remote proctored format.

SRM is one of India's earliest and largest multidisciplinary higher educational institutions, currently serving over 50,000 students across 6 campuses. The Directorate of Admissions at SRM manages admissions for students from all over India and also caters to international students from around the globe.

SRM University offers a variety of programmes, including undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, integrated courses, PhD programs, diploma courses, PG Diploma programs, fellowship programs, and super specialty programs.

The Engineering and Technology faculty at SRM includes 7 Schools and 19 Departments. Each school is overseen by a Dean and covers various engineering departments grouped based on their specialised areas of expertise.