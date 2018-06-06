SRM University Amaravati Announces 200 Scholarships For EWS Students

Engineering aspirants and those interested in programs such as BBA, B. Com, B.A and B. Sc across 12 disciplines, are eligible to apply for these scholarships.
The details for the admissions and eligibility for scholarships are available online at http://srmap.edu.in/admissions/financial-aid/.
''We believe that high-quality education should not be out of reach for deserving candidates. The scholarships offered will enable deserving students to learn from a distinguished faculty in a world-class environment'' says Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM University.
Comments"SRM is partnering with the world's best names for educational method and philosophy, campus design and infrastructure, learning and living spaces, and recruitment of faculty and leadership. The University has attracted top talent from around the world as faculty to mould young minds to be the leaders of tomorrow," said a statement from the varsity.
