SRM University Amaravati Announces 200 Scholarships For EWS Students SRM University-AP, Amaravati has announced 200 scholarships for Engineering and School of Liberal Arts and Basic Sciences Programs.

Share EMAIL PRINT The last date for receipt of application is June 10, 2018. New Delhi: SRM University-AP, Amaravati has announced 200 scholarships for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students in Engineering and School of Liberal Arts and Basic Sciences Programs. Candidates with a family income of less than Rs. 4 lakh per annum and Class XII/ Intermediate 60% and above are eligible to apply. The scholarship ranges from 100% to 25% waiver of the entire tuition, hostel and mess fees. The last date for receipt of application is June 10, 2018.



Engineering aspirants and those interested in programs such as BBA, B. Com, B.A and B. Sc across 12 disciplines, are eligible to apply for these scholarships.



The details for the admissions and eligibility for scholarships are available online at http://srmap.edu.in/admissions/financial-aid/.



''We believe that high-quality education should not be out of reach for deserving candidates. The scholarships offered will enable deserving students to learn from a distinguished faculty in a world-class environment'' says Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM University.



"SRM is partnering with the world's best names for educational method and philosophy, campus design and infrastructure, learning and living spaces, and recruitment of faculty and leadership. The University has attracted top talent from around the world as faculty to mould young minds to be the leaders of tomorrow," said a statement from the varsity.



