Sri Lanka University Inviting Applications From Indian Students For Scholarships

The Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT), Sri Lanka through Ministry of Education, Sri Lanka has invited applications from students of the South Asian countries for undergraduate scholarships.

Interested and eligible students can visit the official website of the SLIIT for detailed information about the entry requirements, application procedure and form, etc.

Candidates can submit the completed application forms through High Commissions/ Embassies of Sri Lanka by February 29, 2024. The digital application form is available at https://forms.office.com/r/kkLqr5TvfK

An official release from the Ministry of Education read, "Selection of candidates for the said scholarship is done directly by the SLIIT, Sri Lanka and the Government of lndia does not have any role in nomination or selection of candidates. This notice is being published for wider dissemination purpose only."

The Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) was founded in 1999 and is a University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised Institute. SLIIT is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the International Association of Universities (IAU) and is also the first Sri Lankan Institute to be accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK.

SLIIT is officially placed in the top 750 of the Asian higher education institutions in the QS Asia University rankings 2023 and is one of the few Sri Lankan universities included. The Institute produces highly employable graduates at all levels in IT and other industries and accommodate over 25,000+ students and 30,000+ alumni with a 96% employment rate.