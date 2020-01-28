SPPU Result For BE Exams Announced. Direct Link Here

SPPU results have been released on the official portal of the varsity at unipune.ac.in.

SPPU result: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the erstwhile University of Pune, has released the Bachelor of Engineering or BE results on its official website today. The SPPU BE results have been released on the official portal of the varsity at unipune.ac.in. The SPPU results have been released for BE 2015 credit pattern exam period April- May 2019. The SPPU result can be accessed from the official website after entering the seat number and mother's name of the candidate.

The SPPU result of the Master of Computer Applications of Faculty of Engineering has also been released for the exams held in October 2019. According to a document released by the SPPU, the percentage of passing is 66.67.

In the LLM results declared today 71.43% pass percent was declared by the varsity.

Before this, the varsity announced the SPPU result for B.Pharm, BHMCT, BA LLB and results for various Master of Science courses last week.

Recently, Savitribai Phule Pune University, the official organiser of the MH SET exam, has extended the last date to apply for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2020. The application process will now end on January 29.

