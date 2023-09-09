SNAP 2023: Symbiosis MBA Applications Are Open, Check Steps To Register

The university is offering 26 MBA programmes in its 16 institutes.

The Symbiosis International University has started the application process for SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) 2023. Conducted on an annual basis by Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is the mandatory entrance exam for MBA admission 2024 in Symbiosis institutes.

Candidates willing to apply can visit the official website of SNAP at www.snaptest.org. The last date for the SNAP registration 2023 is November 23. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,250 per test at the time of registration. For those applying for MBA programs, the registration fee of Rs 1,000 per course is applicable.

The Symbiosis International University is offering a total of 26 MBA programmes across its 16 institutes, for the academic year 2024-25.

The SNAP 2023 exam will be conducted in the online CBT (Computer Based Test) mode across designated test centres across the country on 3 dates: December 10, 17, and 22, 2023. The results will be declared on January 10, 2024.

SNAP 2023: Here Are Steps To Register

Visit the official website - snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the link to ‘Apply' for SNAP 2023

Register by filling the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application confirmation page for future reference





