SMART Scholarship: Key Benefits And Eligibility Criteria

Studying abroad offers access to world-class education, diverse cultural experiences, and valuable global networks. However, pursuing education in the United States can be expensive.

Due to the high cost of foreign currencies, studying abroad often comes with financial challenges. Students can apply for scholarships or take out loans to fund their education. The U.S. Department of Defense offers the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship for students, covering tuition fees and providing various benefits. Applicants can find details and apply by visiting the official website: smartscholarship.org.

Study in the US: SMART Scholarship

The SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, supports STEM students through full tuition, annual stipends, internships, and guaranteed civilian DoD employment after graduation. Open to undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students, it includes the SMART Scholarship and the Ronald V. Dellums Memorial Scholarship.

The official notification states: "The SMART Scholarship builds future leaders in 24 STEM disciplines and is the largest education and workforce development initiative under the Department of Defense STEM Program. Scholarship recipients gain hands-on experience at one of over 150 Department of Defense facilities during their internships and apply this knowledge as early career professionals. Department of Defense facilities are at the forefront of innovation in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, autonomy, cyber, space, 5G, and other technology areas."

Benefits Of the SMART Scholarship

Full Tuition: Covers tuition costs at any accredited U.S. college or university.

Annual Stipend: Provides $30,000-$46,000 annually, based on the degree level.

Internships: Offers hands-on experience through summer internships with DoD leaders.

Career Opportunities: Guarantees civilian employment with the Department of Defense after graduation.

Eligibility Criteria