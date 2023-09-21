'Skills On Wheels' Bus Will Travel Across Country To Upskill Youth In Industry-Relevant Skills

Dharmendra Pradhan

With an aim to empower nearly 60,000 youth and improve their livelihood, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan has launched 'Skills On Wheels' initiative.



The initiative will operate from a 'customised bus with retrofitted tools' that will travel to the remotest corners of the country to train and prepare youth for the current job market. The youth, particularly women, will be equipped with key digital skills that are crucial in sustaining oneself in the present job sector.



By creating skilled experts for the industries and factories, the mission will not only help in aiding a single youth but will lead to bigger changes by uplifting the rural households of the country. Consequently, the mission will also help in bridging the gap between the skilled people required in the industry and the unemployed youth looking for work. The mission will ensure that the right candidate with a passion for a particular job chooses the right course according to his/her academic background, aptitude and skill set.



The mission is aimed at spreading awareness at grass root level about free skill training programmes that will help the youth from the remotest regions to become independent and make a positive change in their lives by contributing to the demands ever changing job sector.



The training programme will improve the theoretical as well as practical knowledge of the youth and support them in bringing the required cooperation and effective coordination at the workplace.



The robust skill training programme will be conducted in collaboration with IndusInd Bank and NSDC that will further add to the proficiency of the youth. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was also present at the launch of the initiative. The mission will run for a period of five years.