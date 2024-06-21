SHRESHTA Result 2024 Declared, Check Details Here

SHRESHTA Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, exams.nta.ac.in and shreshta.ntaonline.in. The pen-and-paper (offline) mode exam was held on May 11 this year at 59 centers across 42 cities in India. SHRESHTA is a government-approved scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students. It was launched to provide seats for meritorious SC boys and girls in the best private residential schools in the country.

Around 3,000 students are selected for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 under the scheme every year. The candidate's parental income must be less than 2.5 lakh per year to be eligible.

SHRESHTA 2024: Steps To Download Result

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the NTA SHRESHTA 2024 link on the homepage

Navigate to the latest news section, and click on 'SHRESHTA 2024: Click Here to Score Card'

Enter your login credentials, such as application number and date of birth

Click the submit button and check the result

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The official notification states: "The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at subsequent stages of the admission process."

"Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for further course of action with reference to their admission," the notification further reads.