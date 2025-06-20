Sharp Rise in Class 12 Top Scorers Over 11 Years, Girls Lead the Surge: Government Data

The number of students scoring above 60 per cent in India's Class 12 board examinations has risen by 85.8 per cent over the past 11 years, with girls outperforming boys across all social categories, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Education.

In 2013, a total of 43.1 lakh students scored more than 60 per cent in their Class 12 exams. By 2024, that number had surged to 80 lakh, reflecting a significant rise in academic performance at the higher secondary level.

Girls have led this upward trend. The number of female students scoring above 60 per cent nearly doubled during the period from 21.9 lakh in 2013 to 42.8 lakh in 2024, marking a 95.7 per cent increase.

Ministry officials noted that girls have consistently outperformed boys across all social and demographic groups. "The data clearly indicates a steady improvement in overall academic outcomes and a narrowing of the gender gap in education," a senior ministry official said.

The changing gender dynamics are also notable with the rise in girls choosing the science stream in Class 11.

Around 28.1 lakh girls in the science stream cleared the Class 12 board exam in 2024 while 27.2 lakh passed in the arts stream. In contrast, the 2022 figures stood at 23.3 lakh in science and 28.2 lakh in arts, showing a clear shift in preference.

"The number of girls passing their Class 12 exams in science subjects has surpassed those in the arts for the first time in 2024," said a ministry official.

The growth is even more pronounced among marginalised groups. Girls from Scheduled Caste category recorded a 157.8 per cent jump in top scorers from 2.4 lakh to 6.2 lakh, while girls from Scheduled Tribes category saw a striking improvement with a 251.6 per cent rise from just 60,000 to 2.3 lakh.

The overall performance in the science stream has seen steady growth. From just 36.3 lakh science pass-outs in 2013, the number has soared to 61 lakh in 2024, a 68.2 per cent increase. Among girls, the rise was more so evident from 13.4 lakh in 2013 to 28.1 lakh in 2024, registering a 110 per cent increase.

Participation among SC students rose 16.1 per cent during the same period from 21.2 lakh to 24.7 lakh, while ST participation grew by 24.4 per cent from 8.4 lakh to 10.5 lakh.

The data highlights a significant increase in students opting for and passing with science as their stream, especially among girls and students from marginalised groups.