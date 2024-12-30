Advertisement
Shape Your Future As An Electro Technical Officer (ETO) with AP Moller-Maersk and AMET University

Being an ETO combines technical expertise with global opportunities, offering a unique blend of adventure and career growth.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India - Business Wire India

AMET University, in collaboration with A.P. Moller - Maersk, invites applications for the Electro Technical Officer (ETO) program at Maersk Centre of Excellence. This program provides exceptional training, scholarships, and a pathway to a rewarding career in the Merchant Navy.

The role of an Electro Technical Officer (ETO) is your gateway to a dynamic and rewarding profession at sea.

Why Choose the ETO Career Path

Being an ETO combines technical expertise with global opportunities, offering a unique blend of adventure and career growth. With lucrative sponsorships, scholarships, and world-class training, you'll be ready to shine in the maritime industry.

Eligibility Criteria for ETO Cadets

Education:

  • Passed 12th (PCM and English) with a minimum average of 50%.
  • Hold a 4-year degree De at least 50% in any of the following fields:
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering
  • Electronics and Telecommunication/Communication Engineering
  • Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering
  • Or equivalent qualifications.
  • Recognition: Degree must be approved by the State/Central Government or AICTE.

Additional Requirements:

  • A valid Passport is mandatory.
  • Age Limit: Candidates must be below 35 years.

 
Key Details:

Last Day to Apply: 26th December 2024
Online AMET CET: 28th December 2024
Recruitment Drive Date: 06th and 07th January 2025 - Chennai & Mumbai,
                                         08th and 09th January 2025 - Delhi & Cochin

Batch Commencement Date: 3rd February 2025

Institution: AMET Institute of Science and Technology - Maersk Centre of Excellence

Scholarship:
 

  1. DG Government Sponsorship for Girl Cadets: Receive Rs. 1,00,000 yearly to support your studies.
  2. AMET Girl Cadet Scholarship: Rs. 50,000 per year
  3. Merit-Based Scholarship for Boys:15% tuition fee waiver yearly for consistent academic excellence.
  4. Economically weaker section/Army & Ex Army Background/ Fisherman scholarship for boys: One-time scholarship of 15% of tuition fee.

With world-class training and scholarships, this is a chance to join a profession that offers global exposure, financial stability, and personal growth.

Contact Us for More Information

Toll-Free: 1800 108 3030
Direct: +91-7667799444

