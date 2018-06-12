Seven Siblings, Also Alumni, Dedicate Their Home For AMU Incubation Centre This centre is set to facilitate and creates awareness drive to make AMU a hub of harnessing ideas/ creativity at National level.

Share EMAIL PRINT The gifted property 'Darul Khalil' will be used as a dedicated place for the Incubation Centre Aligarh: In a unique way of paying back to Alma Matar, seven siblings, who are also AMU alumni, have gifted their parental house 'Darul Khalil' in Badarbagh area of Aligarh to



The gifted property 'Darul Khalil' will be used as a dedicated place for the Innovation Council and Incubation Centre on the directions of Vice Chancellor AMU, said a statement from the varsity.



This centre is set to facilitate and creates awareness drive to make AMU a hub of harnessing ideas/ creativity at National level.



One of the sons of Late Kunwar Abdul Khalil khan, Mr. Mohd Adil, a leading Businessman in Retail Sector (Gulf Region) and also Alumnus of AMU and Haward Business School inaugurated the Innovation Council and Incubation Centre.



Mr. Adil said that, all his siblings are well established because of the affordable quality education they received at AMU.



"When we give back to our alma maters, we get a sense of satisfaction in knowing that we're furthering the aims of the institution that did so much to educate us and give us a better life," he added.



AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor thanked Mr. Adil and family members for their contribution.



He said the Innovation Council of the University aims to create an atmosphere where the research and innovation activities could be nurtured and enhanced by tapping and unleashing the hidden innovative potential and skills of our students and teachers in bringing these to higher level.



