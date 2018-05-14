SET 2018 Result, Score Card Released @ Set-test.org; Check Details Here SLAT/SEED/SET/SITEEE 2018 score card login page can be found on the official website of the SET exam, set-test.org.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the SET 2018 score cards on the official results website of the exam. SET Test result went live at 1:00 PM today on the official website. SLAT/SEED/SET/SITEEE 2018 score card login page can be found on the official website of the SET exam, set-test.org. Candidates aspiring to join BA. LL.B / BBA. LL.B / B.Des. / B.C.A. / B.B.A. (Information Technology) / B.A.(Mass Communication) / B.Sc. (Economics) Honours / B.A. (Liberal Arts) / B.Sc. (Libral Arts) / B.Sc. (Culinary Arts) / B.Tech programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have to take the common, mandatory online Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2018.From 2018 onwards, SET - Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), SET - Design test as Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED), SET - Engineering as SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE). SET - General will continue as SET. SET tests were held in online mode across various cities of India.Go to SET 2018 official website, set-test.orgClick on the Download Score Card linkOn next page, enter your SLAT/SEED/SET/SITEEE Id and PasswordClick login and check your score card