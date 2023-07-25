UGC NET Result 2023 Expected To Be Released This Week: Here's How To Check

University Grants Commission

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the results of the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test 2023.

According to the information now available, these results would be announced on July 26 or 27. Candidates can check them at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

On July 6, the National Testing Agency posted the provisional answer keys online.

The final answer key is expected to be published with or after the final results are announced.

The UGC Chairman said that an update will be given to the candidates in case of any change in schedule.

In this regard, the UGC Chairman took to Twitter and said," NTA aims to announce the results by July 26 or 27. I will update if there is any change."

The examinations for the UGC NET 2023 were conducted in two phases by the NTA.

Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, and Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023, for 6,39,069 candidates.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) declared on July 5 that NET, SET, and SLET would be the minimum requirements for direct hiring to the position of assistant professor for all higher education institutions.

"NET, SET, and SLET shall be the minimum criteria for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," the UGC said in an official statement.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.



(With inputs from agencies)