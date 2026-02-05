SEBI Grade A Result 2026 Declared: Assistant Manager Scorecards Released

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Grade A Prelims 2026 result has been declared, and candidates who appeared for Assistant Manager Phase 1 examination can check the result by visiting the official website.

A total of 135 posts for General, Legal, Information Technology, etc., were opened by SEBI. Around 86,588 candidates have applied for these posts, which include three phases, including two online and an interview round.

Exam dates:

The Phase 1 was conducted on January 10.

Phase 2 will be conducted on February 21.

Dates for the interview round will be announced soon following the Phase 2 examination.

Steps to check result:

1. Start by visiting the official SEBI website at https://www.sebi.gov.in/.

2. Go to the careers or recruitment area on the home page.

3. To obtain the SEBI Grade A preliminary scorecard 2026 file, click the button.

5. Examine the scorecard displayed on the screen and bookmark it for future use.