Schools In Varanasi Closed Till January 8

Schools in Varanasi will remain closed till January 8. The holiday has been declared on the orders of the District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma who ordered the schools to remain closed on account of the cold wave in Northern part of India.

As per reports, schools affiliated to all education boards, without any exception, Anganwadi centres, and Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas will remain closed till January 8.

In case of schools which are conducting pre-board exams, the schools will remain open only for students appearing in the exam and exams will be conducted as per schedule.

In December last year, amidst severe cold wave, schools were shut in Haryana, Noida, Agra, and Lucknow.

