Schools, Colleges Closed Till Monday Amid Extended Festival Break

Schools and colleges across various states are likely to remain closed until Monday, September 16, due to the upcoming Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad holiday. An official notice is still awaited, but both government and private institutions are expected to observe the long weekend. Many schools already observe Saturdays as a holiday, which means students may enjoy a three-day break from September 14 to 15, followed by a potential extra holiday on September 16. Parents and students are advised to verify the exact holiday schedule with their respective schools for confirmation.

In addition to the festival break, heavy rains have led to the closure of schools in several states. Madhya Pradesh is facing continuous downpour, with rivers and streams overflowing, especially in Gwalior. As a result, the state government has issued notices to keep schools closed in several districts, such as Bhopal, Bhind, Sagar, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar. With a heavy rain alert in place for the next two days, authorities are urging people to stay alert. The situation in neighbouring Chhattisgarh is similar, as relentless rains continue to affect daily life.

Meanwhile, government employees in Rajasthan are set to enjoy a four-day break in the second week of September. In addition to the Milad un-Nabi holiday, employees in Banswara district will receive a local holiday on September 17 for Anant Chaturdashi. The extended break also includes the celebration of Ramdev Jayanti, making it a festive period for many.

The combination of festival holidays and weather-related closures is impacting normal routines in multiple states. Authorities recommend that residents in affected areas remain updated on weather conditions and school schedules to ensure safety and avoid inconvenience.