School Assembly News Headlines (November 27): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 27): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 27

GRAP Stage-3 Curbs Lifted in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Improves Slightly

US-Based Indian Man Donates Rs 9 Crore To Tirupati Temple Board

Who's Polluting Delhi's Air? Data Shows Farm Fires Are Just Part Of Problem

Pak Using Terrorism As State Policy Against India Since 1947: Report

'Will Ask PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai': Devendra Fadnavis

"Zero Tolerance For Terror In All Forms": S Jaishankar On 26/11 Anniversary

CBI Arrests Key Accused Behind Attack On Probe Agency Team In Sandeshkhali

Pune Businessman Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Raw Material Scam

Aadhaar Body Deactivates Over 2 Crore Cards Of Dead Individuals

US Embassy Backs India's Efforts To Bring 26/11 Mumbai Attackers To Justice

Top International News - November 27

Amid H-1B Visa Debate, Team Trump's Call To "Prioritize Qualified Americans"

"Chennai Got 220,000 H-1B Visas": US Economist's "Fraud" Allegation

"Weirdest" Thing Zohran Mamdani Saw At White House During Donald Trump Meet

Where Is Imran Khan? Sisters Ask To Meet Jailed Ex-Pak PM Amid Death Rumours

Is Trump Planning To Fire FBI's Kash Patel? What White House Said

Top Sports News - November 27

Gambhir Asks BCCI To Decide His Future: "Indian Cricket Important, I Am Not"

Bavuma Brings Up 'Bauna' Row When Asked About Coach's 'Grovel' Comment

Rohit Back As No. 1 ODI batter, Starc Attains Career-High In Test Rankings

408-Run Defeat, 0-2 Sweep: India Hit All-Time Low In Test Cricket

"Blame Starts With Me": Gambhir Refuses To Mince Words In Press Conference

Top Business News - November 27