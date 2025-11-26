School Assembly News Headlines (November 27): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 27: Pune Businessman Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Raw Material Scam
New Delhi:
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 27): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National News - November 27
- GRAP Stage-3 Curbs Lifted in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Improves Slightly
- US-Based Indian Man Donates Rs 9 Crore To Tirupati Temple Board
- Who's Polluting Delhi's Air? Data Shows Farm Fires Are Just Part Of Problem
- Pak Using Terrorism As State Policy Against India Since 1947: Report
- 'Will Ask PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai': Devendra Fadnavis
- "Zero Tolerance For Terror In All Forms": S Jaishankar On 26/11 Anniversary
- CBI Arrests Key Accused Behind Attack On Probe Agency Team In Sandeshkhali
- Pune Businessman Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Raw Material Scam
- Aadhaar Body Deactivates Over 2 Crore Cards Of Dead Individuals
- US Embassy Backs India's Efforts To Bring 26/11 Mumbai Attackers To Justice
Top International News - November 27
- Amid H-1B Visa Debate, Team Trump's Call To "Prioritize Qualified Americans"
- "Chennai Got 220,000 H-1B Visas": US Economist's "Fraud" Allegation
- "Weirdest" Thing Zohran Mamdani Saw At White House During Donald Trump Meet
- Where Is Imran Khan? Sisters Ask To Meet Jailed Ex-Pak PM Amid Death Rumours
- Is Trump Planning To Fire FBI's Kash Patel? What White House Said
Top Sports News - November 27
- Gambhir Asks BCCI To Decide His Future: "Indian Cricket Important, I Am Not"
- Bavuma Brings Up 'Bauna' Row When Asked About Coach's 'Grovel' Comment
- Rohit Back As No. 1 ODI batter, Starc Attains Career-High In Test Rankings
- 408-Run Defeat, 0-2 Sweep: India Hit All-Time Low In Test Cricket
- "Blame Starts With Me": Gambhir Refuses To Mince Words In Press Conference
Top Business News - November 27
- Mahindra Launches Motorsport-Inspired BE 6 SUV Edition - Check Price, Features, Other Details
- Digital Connexion To Invest $11 Billion By 2030 To Build 1 GW Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh
- Big Shift For Micro Enterprises? MCA Reportedly Plans Audit Waiver - Details Inside
- Excelsoft Eyes Inorganic Push As Management Maps Out Multi-Pronged Growth Strategy
- Microfinance Industry Under Pressure As Loan Defaults Climb In Major States