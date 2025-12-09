School Assembly News Headlines (December 10): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines December 10: US Revokes 85,000 Visas Cites Public-Safety Concerns
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News - December 10
- On Infiltrators In Voters' List Charge, Trinamool MP Mimics PM Modi, Jabs Centre
- Demolition Begins At 2nd Club Owned By Luthras, Missing Since Goa Fire
- Opinion | Sentiment Alone Can't Drive The India-Russia Relationship
- 12-Hour Bandh In Arunachal Pradesh Today Against Illegal Immigrants
- "She Voted After Citizenship": Priyanka Gandhi On Sonia Gandhi Poll Roll Row
- "No Bigger Anti-National Act Than Vote Chori": Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP
- "IndiGo Back On Its Feet, Ops Stable": CEO's Latest Statement Amid Crisis
- NDTV Exclusive: Goa Nightclub Owner Gaurav Luthra's First Pic From Thailand
- Luthra Brothers Missing Since Goa Fire, Their Second Club To Be Demolished
- Who Is Rishima Sarin? Dhurandhar Puts Major Mohit Sharma's Widow In Limelight
Top International News - December 10
- "Indian Rice Exports Demand-Driven": Experts On Impact Of US Tariff Threat
- US Revokes 85,000 Visas Cites Public-Safety Concerns
- As Netflix, Paramount Fight For Warner Bros, Here's Why The Deal Matters
- Seepu, Sherry, Daljot: Bishnoi Nexus Behind Attacks on Kapil Sharma's Cafe
- Saudi Begins Selling Alcohol To Non-Muslim Residents. But There's A Catch
Top Business News - December 10
- Global Airline Industry To Post Record $41 Billion Profit In 2026: IATA
- Blinkit CEO Warns India's Quick Commerce Bubble May Be Close To Bursting
- The Rise And Fall Of India's Mall Boom: What Went Wrong?
- Zepto Sparked The 10-Minute Delivery Frenzy - But Can It Still Win It?
- Paramount Ups Warner Bros. Battle With Donald Trump Son-in-Law At Side
Top Sports News - December 10
- 1st T20I LIVE: SKY, Gambhir Take 2 Bold Selection Calls; India To Bat First
- "Private Moment Turned Cheap": Hardik Blasts Paparazzi For Mahieka Video
- "I'm Disowning My Father": Hayden Warned By Daughter After 'Naked' Promise
- Tendulkar Recalls How Teammate Batted With Broken Hand So He Could Slam Ton
- Robin Uthappa, Dale Steyn And Eoin Morgan Join SA20S All-Star Commentary Team