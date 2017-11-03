Savitribai Phule Pune University Signs MoU With IHE Delft, Netherlands Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) signed an agreement with World Leader - IHE Delft, The Netherlands and Unity Knowledge, to start various Msc, MTech courses in Water Management and Sanitation

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Savitribai Phule Pune University Signs MoU With IHE Delft, Netherlands New Delhi: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) signed an agreement with World Leader - IHE Delft, The Netherlands and Unity Knowledge, to start various Msc, MTech courses in Water Management and Sanitation. Vice Chancellor Dr. Nitin Karmalkar made this announcement on Monday - October 30 - in a press conference. The Rector of IHE Delft Dr. Eddy Moors, Deputy Head Environmental Engineering and Water Technologies Dr. Nemanja Trifunovic and Mrs. Anagha Pathak, Mr. Mahesh Pathak of Unity Knowledge were present at the event.



"In India, we face multiple challenges related to the Water and Sanitation sector. Not only the availability of clean water is challenging but also its management and quality. In Urban and Rural areas alike, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities need major improvements. For these improvements to take place, the knowledge about its science and engineering needs to be spread faster," Dr. Karmalkar said.



"That's why" Dr. Karmalkar added that, "SPPU has collabrated with world's best institute in these fields, IHE Delft & Unity knowledge".



According to Dr. Karmalkar, this MoU will bring in a range of short courses as well as research opportunities and international quality laboratory testing facilities.



Already starting by the first week of November is the online course in Faecal Sludge Management.



This collaboration will be highly fruitful to India as an International center for Water and Sanitation will be available right here in Pune, said a statement from SPPU.



"This capacity building effort will contribute to better environmental practices, cutting edge technologies and research as well as indirectly contribute towards reducing the environmental damage," said the statement.



"It will also empower the Future of Water in India. Apart from that this also will bring whole new technologies and research available to Indian scenario," the statement added.



