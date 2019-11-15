Samsung Scholarship For 560 IIT, NIT Students From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Samsung has announced scholarship for IIT, NIT students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Samsung India has announced scholarships for 560 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) students under its Samsung Star Scholar program. Under this program, each year, Samsung offers scholarships to meritorious JNV students pursuing a full term B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) course in any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT) in India.

Samsung India is currently accepting applications for scholarship for the academic year 2019-2020 and the last date for submission for application and all related documents is December 10, 2019.

The Samsung Star Scholar program offers a scholarship of up to Rs. 2 lakh for expenses related to tuition, examination, hostel and mess, for one academic year. The scholarship renewal is extendable if a student fulfils certain criteria for the subsequent years of his/her course in the institute.

While the selection for first year applicants is based on their All India Rank (AIR) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), to get a renewal of the scholarship for the 2nd - 4th years, the applicant is required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

Of the 560 scholarships planned for this year, 150 are expected to be for new applicants and 410 students may be granted a renewal of their existing scholarship.

"At Samsung, we work towards nurturing talent through programs that encourage and support the youth. As 'Samsung Star Scholar' program enters its third year, we plan to extend scholarships to 560 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country to peruse B.Tech and M.Tech courses at the prestigious IITs and NITs. The scholarships will support these young bright minds in unleashing their dream of becoming future engineers," said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

The Samsung India and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnership began in 2013 with the 'Samsung Smart Class' program which was aimed at providing quality education for children from rural backgrounds. Currently Samsung Smart Class program is operational in 645 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country. Since 2013, over 2.5 lakh students have benefitted from it and over 8,000 teachers have been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach.

