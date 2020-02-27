Karnataka Partners With Samsung To Launch Digital Library For Government Schools

Samsung Digital Library will be implemented across 100 plus government schools of Karnataka.

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsung's largest R&D center outside Korea, and Government of Karnataka today announced the launch of 'Samsung Digital Library'. The initiative is aimed at bridging the digital divide, and, helps the Karnataka government fulfil its objective of equal education opportunities for all. Samsung Digital Library will be implemented across 100 plus government schools of Karnataka wherein more than 2000 Samsung Galaxy Tab A and "e Education Content along with Training" will benefit nearly 25000 students, a statement from the Institute said.

Samsung Digital Library programme was inaugurated today in the presence of S Suresh Kumar, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education of Karnataka. Also present at the event were Heejoon Kang, Chief Financial Officer, SRI-B, and other Samsung executives.

Mr Kumar said, while during the launch ceremony, the focus on strengthening the primary education system will be bolstered through this partnership with Samsung.

"Students at this age must get an experience of the latest technology to have a holistic development. The Samsung tablets will be an ideal way to engage these kids in an interactive manner and we hope this to be a fulfilling association," he added.

"Through this partnership with the state government, we are hopeful that the students can adopt more engaging methods of learning with new age technology," Dipesh Shah, Managing Director at Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, said.

Samsung Digital Library is a new corporate social responsibility initiative that has been introduced by SRI- B. The initiative will focus on providing quality digital knowledge and education in government schools of Karnataka, the statement said.

In the first phase of the initiative, 20 tablets per school will be distributed across 50 Government schools of Tumakuru and Ramanagar. Tumakuru is also a 'Smart City', and this collaboration will further the government's initiative towards digital education. The second phase is slated for the month of August this year.

