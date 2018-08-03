Sambalpuri Handloom Uniform For Gangadhar Meher University Students

Authorities of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in western Odisha have introduced Sambalpuri dress code for first year students from the current academic session. The new Sambalpuri dress code was introduced for students of plus III first year and PG first year,vice-chancellor (VC) Atanu Pati said. It will not be enforced on old students, he said. "There should be dress code for the institution. It highlights equality. The introduction of Sambalpuri dress code will certainly encourage the traditional weavers of the region," the VC said.

The new dress code for the students was unveiled by the VC on Wednesday on the occasion of Sambalpuri Day.

Sambalpuri Day is observed on the birth anniversary of the pioneer of Sambalpuri language, Satyanarayan Bohidar.

Deputy Registrar of the varsity, U C Pati said, the Sambalpuri dress code will completely replace the old uniform in the next two years. He said, the decision to introduce the Sambalpuri uniform was taken by a committee, which comprised teachers,non-teaching staff besides students of the institution. The committee finalised the dress code after considering all the aspects so that all the students could afford the dress. "The main objective behind the decision to implement Sambalpuri dress code is to give a boost to the Sambalpuri handloom and the weavers of our region.

Advertisement

"The student strength of the university is 6,000 now.If 6,000 students wear the Sambalpuri attire, it will certainly help the weavers," said Mr. Pati.

The traditional handwoven Sambalpuri dress material is produced in Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Balangir and Boudh districts in western Odisha.

The premier educational institution of western Odisha,which was established in 1944, was upgraded to a university in2015.